Kuwait’s COVID-19 caseload tops 230,000

KUWAIT CITY, March 30 (Xinhua) — The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 1,271 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 230,821.

The ministry also announced 10 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,308, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,308 to 215,250. A total of 14,263 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 240 in the intensive care units.

At a regular meeting of the government on Monday, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah said that hospital admissions and the number of the infected needing critical care remain on an upward trajectory, while the recovery rate has now reached 93 percent.

Meanwhile, the government has approved the health ministry’s request to open a new drive-thru vaccination station near Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway in order to accelerate the national vaccination.

The Kuwaiti government has shortened the curfew by one hour from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, and allowed walk inside residential areas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enditem