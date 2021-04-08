Kuwait’s foreign minister to visit Turkey

ANKARA

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah will make an official visit to Turkey on April 7-8, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the visit, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Kuwaiti counterpart al-Sabah will co-chair the Second Meeting of Turkey-Kuwait Joint Committee for Cooperation on Thursday.

The statement also said Turkish and Kuwaiti officials are expected to discuss joint steps to further deepen bilateral cooperation and to exchange views on current regional and international developments.