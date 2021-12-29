Kuwait’s new government is sworn in.

Kuwait’s new government has been sworn in.

There are 15 ministers in the new government.

The new Kuwaiti government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, took the constitutional oath before Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday.

“You have responsibilities and duties that necessitate diligent work in the spirit of one team to continue the reform process, implement economic programs, and advance the country’s development,” Sheikh Mishal told the new cabinet members during his meeting.

According to the state news agency KUNA, he sent the new government the greetings of the country’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Sheikh Nawaf issued a decree on Tuesday approving the new 15-member cabinet lineup.

The ministers of defense, foreign affairs, oil, education, endowments, and communications and information technology will remain in their positions, while nine new ministers will be appointed to the portfolios of finance, interior affairs, health, and trade and industry, according to the lineup.

Following a spat with opposition lawmakers, Kuwait’s government resigned last month.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.