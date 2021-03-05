Kuwait’s new gov’t takes oath

KUWAIT CITY, March 3 (Xinhua) — The new Kuwaiti government took the constitutional oath on Wednesday before the country’s emir, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

During the oath, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that the new government has huge responsibilities and need to start its work with the spirit of one team, calling on the executive and legislative authorities of the country to cooperate in addressing the fundamental issues.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said in his speech that the government will follow emir’s directives and advice to put a road map for their work to serve Kuwait and its citizens.

“We will work as one team and make every effort to achieve the advancement, progress, and prosperity of our country under the leadership of your Highness and His Highness the Crown Prince,” he added.

On Tuesday, the emir issued a decree forming the new government under Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was appointed as defense minister, Abdullah Youssef Abdurrahman Al-Roumi as justice minister, and Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as foreign minister, KUNA said.

On Jan. 24, the emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister and assigned him to form a government. Enditem