Kuwait’s total COVID-19 cases near 180,000

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Tuesday 964 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 179,488.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,014.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 810 to 167,601, while 10,873 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said.

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah underscored on Tuesday the importance of taking the vaccine as it is the the only way to fight the pandemic.

He warned of taking tougher measures if the public failed to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gathering.

The Kuwaiti government urged on Monday the citizens and residents to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant to prevent infection with the deadly virus.

The government also urged everybody to rapidly seek to get the vaccination, noting that the extraordinary health situation warranted cooperation from all in the country.

Kuwait has banned the entry of non-Kuwaitis to the country for two weeks starting from Feb. 7, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Kuwaiti government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, for up to a month.

All activities in Kuwaiti sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers are also suspended, while all celebration activities, including the National Day celebration later the month, are prohibited. Enditem