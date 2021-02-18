Kuwait’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Wednesday 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 180,505.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,019.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 819 to 168,420, while 11,066 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah briefed Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the health conditions in the country, noting further efforts are required to curb the spread of the pandemic with the aim of preserving the national health system.

Kuwait has banned the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the country for two weeks starting Feb. 7 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Kuwaiti government has suspended all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, for a month.

All activities in Kuwaiti sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers are also suspended, while all celebrations, including the National Day celebration later in the month, are prohibited. Enditem