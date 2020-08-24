‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek: Tristan Thompson Offers LA Home To Khloe Kardashian Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Amid reconciliation rumors, Tristan Thompson has offered up his Los Angeles home to Khloe Kardashian and has told her she can “live there forever.”

In a sneak peak at the upcoming return of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the former couple discuss Kardashian’s home renovation during which the 29-year-old NBA star offers up his home. They are parents to two-year-old True.

“We start the renovations in February which will be around the corner, it’s a lot. I have to make sure something’s safe for True and comfortable and still something close because I want to check up on this house,” the 36-year-old reality star tells Thompson, who immediately responds saying, “I have my house in L.A. I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I’ll give you guys the keys.”

When asked about what will happen when he returns from the season, Thompson tells, “When I come back from the season, I can find somewhere to stay.”

“But you’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That’s, like, insane,” she says, to which he replies, “Mi casa, su casa. Who knows, you could just stay there forever.”

“Stop it. That’s not happening,” Kardashian grins at Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February last year after the Cleveland Cavaliers star was spotted getting cozy with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However earlier this month, there were speculations that the former couple, who has been spending the lockdown together with their daughter, was looking for a potential home to start fresh.

“Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy. In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner. Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It’s been very important for her to keep her family together for True’s sake,” an insider had told People.