Kwara state in Nigeria has reaffirmed hijab use in public schools.

The state of Kwara in Nigeria has reaffirmed the use of hijab in public schools.

Officials claim that ‘there is religious freedom in Nigeria.’

Nigeria’s capital, ABUJA

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s Kwara state reaffirmed its position on allowing Muslim girls to wear the hijab in public schools, saying it would not tolerate any form of religious bigotry in schools.

In a statement, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, said the government met with Muslim and Christian leaders in the state to discuss the headscarf issue.

“The Kwara state government’s policy statement allowing willing Muslim schoolgirls to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding,” Modibbo-Kawu stated.

“This is in accordance with judicial pronouncements and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“There is freedom of religion in Nigeria,” she said, urging both Muslim and Christian leaders to allow peace to reign in the country.

As a result, our Muslim students can wear the hijab to school.”

Debate about wearing a headscarf

Last year, the government announced that it would make a decision allowing Muslim female students in Kwara to wear the hijab in all schools.

Muslims applauded the decision, but Christians objected.

On March 8, 2021, ten public schools in Kwara were temporarily closed after Muslim and Christian religious leaders failed to reach an agreement over the use of the hijab by female Muslim students attending school.

A clash between the two groups erupted on March 17 after a female Muslim student was denied entry to one of the reopened schools.

*Seda Sevencan is the author of this piece.

If you’re looking for a unique