Kyle Lowry inspires Toronto Raptors comeback victory…

Kyle Lowry scored 32 points as the Toronto Raptors claimed a narrow 119-118 comeback victory at home to the Indiana Pacers to extend their winning run.

The Raptors also set a franchise record with their 12th-consecutive win, following previous 11-straight successive runs in 2016 and 2018.

Lowry – who also recorded 10 assists – was ably assisted by Serge Ibaka who netted a season-high 30 points, with rookie Terence Davis making his presence felt via some critical three-pointers in the third quarter.

CERTIFIED 100% PURE pic.twitter.com/eq5IJfTElZ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 6, 2020

The Detroit Pistons also recorded a home win as they beat the Phoenix Suns 116-108, the Brooklyn Nets eased past the Golden State Warriors 129-88 and the Atlanta Hawks claimed a 127-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Miami Heat suffered a 128-111 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The win was the Clippers’ fifth in six games, helped by big efforts from Paul George and Landry Shamet who each finished with 23 points.

👌🏽 Landry triple whammy 👌🏽 Back-to-back threes for @landryshamet. pic.twitter.com/Mln3LW4ksP — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 6, 2020

Nikola Jokic celebrated a huge triple-double as the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 98-95.

The Jazz had a 15-point lead halfway through the third quarter but could not stop the fightback led by Jokic’s 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, plus Jamal Murray’s 31 points.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics steamed away for a 116-100 victory against the Orlando Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103 and the Dallas Mavericks fell 121-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies.