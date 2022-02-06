Kyle Mullen was a SEAL candidate who died during the grueling ‘Hell Week’ training, according to the Navy.

The Navy has named Kyle Mullen as a SEAL candidate who died during the grueling ‘Hell Week’ training.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Navy confirmed the death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, 24.

Mullen, from New Jersey, was not actively training at the time of his death, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the cause of death is still unknown.

After completing the first phase of training to become a SEAL, one of the nation’s most elite military units, the trainee died on Friday.

Two trainees were taken to the hospital “several hours after their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUDS) class successfully completed Hell Week, part of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway,” according to an official statement from Naval Special Warfare.

“On February 12, one candidate died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California.

At Naval Medical Center San Diego, the other candidate is in stable condition.”

The sailors were not in training at the time they complained of symptoms, according to the statement.

Hell Week is known for physically and mentally pushing SEAL candidates to their limits.

The high-intensity training will be completed with little sleep for the trainees.

According to the Navy, only about one out of every five people complete the training.

There are no official figures on how many people have died while undergoing SEAL training.

Derek Lovelace, a trainee, drowned during a training exercise in 2016, and the Navy determined it was an accident.

Lovelace was the fifth trainee in four months to pass out in the pool, according to records.