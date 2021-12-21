Kyle Rittenhouse is ambushed by a journalist while Don Trump Jr chants ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ at the Turning Point USA America Fest LIVE.

Turning Point USA America Fest LIVE – Kyle Rittenhouse is confronted by a journalist while Don Trump Jr chants “Let’s Go Brandon.”

On Monday, a journalist ambushed KYLE Rittenhouse after Donald Trump Jr had the Turning Point USA crowd chant “Let’s Go Brandon.”

At Turning Point USA’s America Fest event in Phoenix, Rittenhouse, who was recently found not guilty on all charges for firing his weapon in Wisconsin, killing two men, was followed by a conservative independent journalist.

“Asked Kyle Rittenhouse why he supports BLM before Turning Point USA security wrapped me up and removed me from the conference,” the journalist, Elad Eliahu, explained on Twitter.

Prior to Rittenhouse’s appearance, Trump Jr slammed Joe Biden at the event and led the crowd in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant against the vice president.

Conservatives have interpreted the chant, which went viral this year, to mean “F**k Joe Biden.”

The America Fest, hosted by Turning Point USA, is a gathering of young conservatives.

It began on Saturday, December 18 and will conclude on Tuesday, December 21.

For the latest news and updates, check out our Turning Point USA America Fest live blog…

The credential of a journalist at Turning Point USA has been revoked.

Elad Eliahu posted a video of his Monday encounter with Turning Point USA security.

Security can be heard telling Eliahu that his media credential has been revoked in the video.

‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Republicans

Many prominent Republican Party members have mocked the phrase on Twitter since the first “Let’s Go, Brandon” video went viral.

Donald Trump Jr. was in attendance at the Talladegea race and posted a photo of himself in the stands waving a “F*** Joe Biden” flag.

“It’s great to see real America representing loud and proud @TALLADEGEA today,” Trump Jr. said, adding, “Let’s go, Brandon!” and emojis of laughing faces.

At Turning Point USA’s America Fest, he joined in a “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant.

Is there a live feed for America Fest?

If any America Fest segments air live on Monday or Tuesday, they will almost certainly be shared or streamed from the event’s Live Feed page on the website.

Who is James O’Keefe, and where did he come from?

Project Veritas was started by James O’Keefe, a political activist.

Right-wing activist group Project Veritas

The group “investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty,…,” according to its website.

