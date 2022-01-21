Kyle Rittenhouse is requesting the return of an AR-15-style rifle that was used to kill two people during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha.

Mark Richards, the 19-year-old’s lawyer, filed papers stating that the teen wants the gun back so it can be destroyed.

According to the Kenosha News, Rittenhouse also wants his clothes returned from the night of the shooting.

The teen wants to destroy the rifle so no one can “celebrate” the shootings, according to family spokesperson David Hancock.

“That weapon was involved in that,” he explained.

That weapon has no place on a mantle.

It isn’t appropriate for a museum.

“It belongs where Kyle wants it, and Kyle wants it destroyed,” says the narrator.

“There are plenty of people on both sides who would like to hold these items up.

Kyle isn’t interested in anything like that.”

According to the Associated Press, Rittenhouse wants the firearm’s ammunition, sling, and magazine back.

He also wants his cellphone, the face mask he was wearing the night of the shootings, and a dollar bill returned to him.

After Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in Wisconsin on August 25, 2020, cops seized the gun and have held it ever since.

Gaige Grosskreutz was shot in the leg and later testified against Rittenhouse.

During protests against the shooting of Blake by a white police officer, Rittenhouse opened fire on the crowd.

The teen was found not guilty of all charges stemming from the shootings in November.

Five felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide were filed against him.

Rittenhouse was also charged with endangering the public’s safety in the first degree.

He told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he tried to help Rosenbaum but was rebuffed.

“After I shoot Mr. X,” Rittenhouse said.

He tried to take my gun from me, Rosenbaum.

I was fleeing.

A gunshot was heard behind me (sic).

“I run around the car after shooting him because I was going to give him first aid.”

“I couldn’t because a mob gathered and demanded my execution, so I went after him and killed him.”

“And then I was attacked again as I tried to run to the police line and get to the cops.”

Rittenhouse’s “normal” life will include pursuing a career in nursing, according to Hancock.

“He is studying pre-requisites for nursing at Arizona State University and will continue that,” he told Fox6.

“We’ll do everything we can to get him moving so he can live a normal life…”

