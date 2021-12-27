Kylen Schulte’s father claims Gabby Petitio and Brian Laundrie “might have played pool with her and her wife Crystal Turner.”

Kylen Schulte’s father claims Gabby Petitio and Brian Laundrie “may have played pool with her and her wife Crystal Turner.”

Kylen Schulte’s father believes Kylen and her wife, Crystal Turner, played pool with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Sean-Paul Schulte took to Facebook to discuss the case of his daughter and her wife, who were found shot to death at a Utah campground in August.

Sean-Paul asked “if it was Brian and Gabby” who were shooting pool at Woody’s Tavern in Moab, Utah, according to a post on the Understanding Crime Facebook page.

Crystal was allegedly seen shooting pool with a “creepy” man who the couple allegedly had issues with, according to Sean-Paul, at Woody’s Tavern.

Crystal and Kylen had complained to their friends that the man was causing them problems and that they were planning to move to a different campsite.

On August 12, Gabby and her fiancé, Brian, were seen arguing outside Moonflower Co-Operative, where Kylen worked as a cashier.

Brian stayed at a hotel a short drive away from the tavern because the couple had been separated by police after a domestic incident.

On the 18th, Crystal and Kylen were discovered dead in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

“We don’t know if it was him,” Sean-Paul said of the many people with whom Crystal played pool.

“It was just the two of them.”

“A young couple,” she says.

Investigators have stated that the deaths of the married couple were unrelated to Gabby’s murder, but private investigator Jason Jensen disagrees.

“That’s really who we’re looking for,” Jensen said, referring to the “creepy man.”

“We wonder who this guy is,” Jensen told NewsNation Now, “and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that someone else is the murderer; I think it’s really this creepy guy.”

Brian couldn’t be ruled out until it was proven that he was out of the area when the couple was murdered, according to Jensen.

Cindy Hunter, who discovered Crystal and Kylen’s bodies, expressed her disappointment that more information about the case has yet to be released.

“We have no idea,” Hunter said.

“They said Brian Laundrie isn’t involved,” said the source.

We’ve been assured that we are safe.

They don’t explain why, though.

“None of us has a sense of security.”

On September 21, Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Homicide by strangulation was determined as her cause of death.

Brian’s remains were discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida nearly a month later, on October 20.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to his autopsy.

Send an email to [email protected]…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.