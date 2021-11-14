Kylian Mbappe is one of only 12 players in the world to receive a perfect 10 from L’Equipe.

Kylian Mbappe became the 12th player in French sports newspaper L’Equipe’s history to receive a perfect 10 rating after scoring four goals on Saturday night.

As France defeated Kazakhstan by eight goals to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year, the Paris Saint-Germain striker was on fire.

Mbappe scored his hat-trick in just 32 minutes at the Parc des Princes in Paris, finishing three minutes before full-time.

Mbappe earned a ten-star rating from L’Equipe after scoring four goals and assisting Karim Benzema.

Kylian Mbappe led the way with four goals and an assist.

This is Mbappe’s first perfect score from the French sports newspaper, which is known for its harsh player ratings.

Many fans thought he deserved a ten after scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League last season.

After scoring 23 goals in 52 appearances for France, the 22-year-old has now joined the elite group, becoming the 12th player to receive a ten.

Franck Sauzee and Bruno Martini, both under-21 internationals from France, were awarded perfect scores for their performances in a match against Greece in 1988.

Oleg Sаlenko of Russiа became the first non-French player to receive a ten at the 1994 World Cup after scoring five goals in a 6-1 victory over Cameroon.

After his heroics for Aаrhus vs. Nаntes in the UEFA Cup in 1997, Danish goalkeeper Lаrs Windfeld became the fourth player to score a perfect ten.

Kylian Mbappe is the 12th player to receive a perfect score in the tournament.

After Lionel Messi became the first player to receive a perfect score on multiple occаsions, it would be 14 years before another player received a perfect score.

Messi’s first ten goals came in the Champions League in 2011, when he scored twice against Arsenаl, and he added another a year later against Bayer Leverkusen, when he became the first player in the competition to score five goals in a single match.

Robert Lewаndowski was awarded a ten for his hat-trick against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in 2013.

Following a 7-2 victory, he scored five goals…

