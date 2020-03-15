Kylian Mbappe tested for coronavirus just hours before PSG Champions League clash

PSG take on Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash but Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the match amid reports he’s been tested for coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe has been tested for coronavirus ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

French publication L’Equipe claim the France international has missed two days of training with a throat infection and as a result has taken a test to see if he is COVID-19 positive.

No official results have been confirmed yet but he is expected to discover the outcome of the test on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Early signs suggest he does not have the virus but he is a doubt for the Dortmund tie.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel claims he is instead suffering with a bout of angina.

“Kylian is sick,” said Tuchel.

“He was sick yesterday and he is sick today with angina and we are trying to maybe have a light practice (with him) this evening.

“He did not practice with us the last two days.

“We must wait and decide tomorrow morning (whether he will play).”

News of Mbappe’s omissions will come as a huge blow to Tuchel with his side already trailing 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The match taking place at the Parc des Princes will be behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

France has 1,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation, with only China, South Korea, Italy and Iran having more.

“It’s another strange situation because we’re playing without our spectators,” said Tuchel.

“In a match of this importance, they are very important to create a special atmosphere, tension, pressure on our opponent.

“With what’s happening between coronavirus and Kylian Mbappe’s illness, we have to adapt and think.

Meanwhile, Dortmund boss Lucien Favre knows his side face a tough task in defending their lead in the French capital.

“We want and need to produce a big performance here if we want to qualify,” he said.

“We’ll need to have a very good game and to play with intelligence and patience. We’ll have to perform very well defensively and we’ll need to go forward too – so we need to play, in inverted commas, an entirely ‘normal’ game.

“We want to try to destabilise our opponent. We can’t simply limit ourselves to defending.”