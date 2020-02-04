Kylian Mbappe tipped to prioritise Liverpool transfer from PSG instead of Man City

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Kylian Mbappe would prefer to join Liverpool ahead of Manchester City and Barcelona.

The World Cup winner has been tipped to join the Reds by Wright, who believes Jurgen Klopp could now build a squad similar to Real Madrid’s Galacticos.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Wright claimed: “You look at Mbappe looking across the way. You can probably see him coming across here.

“I’d probably want to go to Liverpool [ahead of City]right now. Any player in the world with Liverpool, especially this season…

“This has taken like four years where [Klopp] is now so you have to say that Liverpool are at the start of it now.

“So if you’re a world class player you probably want to get there now because it seems to me, like we saw with Pep where he’s had two years of unbelievable football, but I feel that Liverpool are really getting ready to build something special.

“If I’m Mbappe, I probably am looking at Liverpool. Where else do you want to go, if you’re Mbappe now?

“I know people say well Barcelona… I think you deal with [who he replaces in the Liverpool team]once he comes across.

“Liverpool fans are not going to turn their back on Mbappe are they? He’s the next big thing.

“Liverpool fans I don’t think are going to turn their back on him. It’s almost like the Real Madrid Galacticos squad when they were building.

“You think ‘Oh my gosh where’s he going to go?’ – they got them and they just got them in there. Mbappe fits anywhere man.”

Mbappe was involved in a public disagreement with PSG boss Tomas Tuchel during their 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday, sparking increased speculation about his future in the French capital.