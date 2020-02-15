Kylie Jenner attends Malika Haqq’s baby shower

Khloe Kardashian showed off her party planning skills when she surprised her expectant best friend Malika Haqq with the baby shower of a lifetime on Sunday.

And the family turned up in style to celebrate Malika’s upcoming bundle of joy.

Kylie Jenner led the charge in an awe-inspiring off white dress that put all of her best assets on display.

Kris Jenner, who put her best leg forward in an open front dress, was also in attendance during the teddy bear themed celebration.

Kylie, immediately upon arrival, took to her Instagram to document every piece of Haqq’s next level shower for her 161million Instagram follower.

The reality star posted a photo of herself with her hand upon Malika’s bump, along with the touching message, ‘the most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside & out.’

Kylie flaunted her enviable curves in a vintage inspired silhouette that included a sweetheart neckline and tapered hem.

Her brunette tresses were parted elegantly to the side and gracefully hung down her back.

For her first Instagram story post, Jenner went straight for the endless tables of confectionery treats, featuring a four-tiered cake with an impressive teddy bear created entirely out of fondant.

Each layer of cake was surrounded by a boarder of perfectly round fondant balls in various tones of gold, pastel pink, baby blue, and light yellow.

Kylie then moved onto a display made out of branches that hosted a variety of snacks from candy-coated popcorn to cake pops in endless color and sprinkle variations.

Kylie appropriately zoomed in on a ‘Ready To Pop’ sticker that was plastered on the front of the abundant bags of popcorn.

She also caught the moment when mother-to-be Malika entered the party’s main room.

Haqq appeared to be in complete awe, not only of the party’s clear extravagance, but by the love radiating from the room.

‘The most beautiful pregnant woman,’ captioned Jenner on the touching video.

In another clip shared by Jenner, she can be seen holding a well-manicured hand, while discussing getting her hair done similar to Kim’s hair during the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

‘Me and Khloe are gonna do this at the end of the month,’ remarked Kylie to the party patron, who flashed a picture of Kim from the award show at the camera.

The makeup mogul, after taking some first-person clips, handed her phone off to an undisclosed party guest (rumored to be ex Travis Scott), so they could record her trek around the venue.

She twirled through the hallway filled to the brim with balloon archways and decor.

Jenner firmly held onto a glass of fresh bubbly as she flashed her hundred watt smile at the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder than gave mom Kris Jenner a bit of the spotlight when she captured a pic of the Kardashian matriarch in front of a giant moss covered bear.

‘Mama bear,’ captioned Kylie with a heart emoji.

Khloe took to her Instagram page, as well, to highlight the stellar job she did at planning her bestie’s big celebration.

She even shared an up close and personal video of Kris putting on a rare leggy display.

The 36-year-old looked like a dream in a glitzy halter dress that perfectly wrapped around her burgeoning bump.

Haqq is expecting a baby boy in March of this year, which will be the former Disney star’s first child, confirmed People in September.

The baby’s father remains unknown, but Haqq, in a statement, stated that, her baby ‘was made in love and [the identity of her son’s father]is something that will unfold at a later date.’

At the time of Malika’s pregnancy announcement, Khloe immedaitely took to social media to congratulate the first time mom.

‘My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!,’ she wrote.

Kardashian met her longtime best friend around 1999, when Malika began dating one of her close male friends, according to Bustle.

Haqq was around for the death of Robert Kardashian, Khloe’s divorce from basketball pro Lamar Odom, and for the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal back last year.

With a friendship spanning 20 years, it’s no wonder Khloe would throw such a soiree for Haqq.