Kylie Jenner outdoes herself as she creates a full Stormi World carnival for her daughter’s second

Kylie Jenner didn’t hold back for daughter Stormi Webster’s second birthday.

The make-up mogul promised this year would be better than the last, calling the soiree Stormi World: 2 is Better Than 1.

And she certainly outdid herself, whipping up a special Stormi-themed carnival that came complete with classic games, dancers and jugglers, a taco bar, rides, a build-a-bear station, and a shop filled with special merch crafted just for the occasion.

Stormi and mom stunned for the event, where they donned matching sparkling outfits.

Kylie gave fans a tour of the bash on her Instagram. After walking into the party through a huge inflatable Stormi head, the same one used for last year’s bash, the fun began.

The two-year-old’s face was everywhere. A giant cartoon version of the toddler’s face was mounted above the celebration. Inside, people wearing big Stormi bobble-heads danced around, greeting guests.

An inflatable rainbow slide also featured a mock-up of her head. There was even a claw machine filled with little pillows bearing Kylie’s daughter’s face.

Guests could also make their very own plush toys, which all came with little Stormi World tee shirts. Little ones could also play around in an S-shaped ball pit. At the shop people could pick up hoodies or tee shirts that they could tie-dye themselves.

Kylie and Stormi gave a first person view as they hopped on the ride.

‘Are you ready baby?’ the mother-of-one asked, before the the ride lifted them up.

The soiree featured three different sections, one dedicated to Stormi and another two inspired by the kids movies Frozen and Trolls.

With three different worlds to wander around, attendees were given maps at the beginning of the night.

Kylie revealed on Insta Stories that just beyond the entrance was a forest walkway decked out with lights.

Trolls World was decorated with the elaborate Troll Tree, and paid staff could be seen dressed up as characters from the film.

Meanwhile, Frozen World featured what looked like a full-size ice sculpture of Olaf, a snowman character from the movie.

There was also a lovely neon sign asking ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’ as well a few ice sculptures.

Of course it was a star-packed soiree. In addition to the Kardashian/Jenner clan A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Rosalia Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen and Luna, Kimora Lee Simmons, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Rose Bertram, Jaden Smith and Draya Michele also attended.

Inside Kylie could be seen chatting cheerfully with amicable ex Travis Scott.

Right nearby them Kylie’s mother Kris lovingly cradled her granddaughter True Thompson who is two months younger than Stormi.

While half-sister Kim missed the festivities last year, this year she got to go with her son Saint, four, whom she shares with her husband Kanye West.

And Stormi’s little cousins weren’t missing the party. Khloe’s daughter True and brother Rob’s girl Dream enjoyed the party with the family.

The little tykes got to feast on a table full of sweet treats, including ice cream cones, macarons and what appeared to be a massive Stormi-shaped cookie.

Family friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought along their three-year-old daughter Luna to enjoy the delights of the party.

Also there was Cardi B and rapper Offset’s daughter Kulture, who came with her aunt Hennessy Carolina.

The Money rapper bragged about her girl’s new ‘rich friends’ in the caption, teasing fans by saying: ‘Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld.’

‘I’m so happy my baby enjoyed herself!’ she wrote, before sending Stormi her regards.

‘Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi ⛈ !Keep glowing and growing,’ her caption continued.

Kylie thanked them in the comments section, saying: ‘Thank u for coming beautiful Kulture!’

While she was much older than many of the pint-sized guests attending, Kylie’s sister Kendall wasn’t missing the action.

Her BFF Fai Phadra shared a video of the model on a Dumbo-inspired ride with Hailey Bieber.

‘Nothing like stormi world,’ he wrote on top.

Sofia Richie, Kylie’s close friend/girlfriend of Scott Disick, was also there, documenting her arrival with friend Yris Palmer.

‘Party of the year goes to Stormi, per usual,’ she joked in another Instagram post.

The social scene was quite different this year around.

Stormi’s first birthday bash played host to Kylie’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods, but the two women fell out later that month.

The weekend after Valentine’s Day Jordyn shared a kiss with True’s father Tristan Thompson, leading to his breakup from Khloe as well as the end of her friendship with Kylie and the family.