Kylie Jenner Slammed By Michael Costello For Not Giving Enough Credit To Designers Unless Paid

Kylie Jenner was slammed by a designer after showcasing her birthday dress on social media for not giving the people who worked on her outfits enough credit unless she’s paid to do so.

Jenner turned 23 years old on Monday, and she shared a snap of her birthday dress on Instagram. The outfit highlighted her curves and the birthday celebrant was pleased with the dress. Her followers shared the same opinion and left heart and fire emoji in the comments section. However, one designer came after Jenner for not recognizing the people behind her dresses.

“Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress,” he commented. “And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid,” fashion designer Michael Costello commented, slamming the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

“And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what,” he continued, before adding, “This post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team. Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!”

Costello appeared very furious as he did not stop there. He added that it was “sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones.”

Jenner has not responded to the comment, but some of her followers defended her from Costello.

“Why are you being so entitled?” one wrote. “She purchased the dress and if she tags you or not doesn’t matter, just be happy and move on. Doing things this way is not it!”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Jenner was called out for not tagging designers in her Instagram posts.

In July, one netizen also accused Jenner of refusing to tag black-owned fashion brand @LoudBrndStudios in an Instagram post. Several fans also defended Jenner from the allegations at the time, saying that it was just business and Jenner didn’t mention brands in her posts because it would be promotion without her being paid for it.

Jenner addressed the issue on Twitter and denied that she refused to tag the brand and block comments. She tagged the brand on Twitter while sharing her Instagram post. However, she never changed her original post and still didn’t tag the company on Instagram.