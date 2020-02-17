Kyly Clarke breaks her silence following her split from husband Michael

Kyly Clarke has broken her silence after announcing her split from her husband, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old former model told Daily Mail Australia outside a gym in Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Friday that she was doing fine following the separation.

When asked if she was coping okay, Kyly said: ‘Of course I am!’

Kyly had just finished her morning workout when she spoke to Daily Mail Australia and was not wearing her wedding ring.

She also said that the pair’s four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee, ‘is doing amazing’.

But when asked if she and Michael, also 38, would be attending his personal assistant Sasha Armstrong’s upcoming wedding, Kyly shrugged before saying she ‘wanted privacy’.

‘We said everything we wanted to say in our statement,’ she added firmly.

Sasha had made headlines in November 2018 when she was photographed in a bikini while sailing on a yacht with Michael.

It was reported by Woman’s Day at the time that Kyly had been ‘upset’ by the photos.

But it turned out to just be a work trip and nothing more, as Sasha is set to marry her fiancé, Tyler Robinson, in six weeks’ time.

Kyly’s visit to the gym in Bondi Beach comes after she and Michael announced their break-up on Wednesday night.

The retired cricketer and his wife of seven years quietly separated in September, but kept it a secret for five months.

The high school sweethearts, whose divorce is estimated to be worth $40million, said the ‘amicable’ decision was ‘the best course’ for their daughter.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Kyly had told Daily Mail Australia in January 2019: ‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.’

Just eight months later, Michael reportedly moved out of their $12million marital home in Vaucluse, Sydney. He is now living at his apartment in Bondi Beach.

The Clarkes have already agreed terms on their divorce, as well as arrangements to co-parent their daughter.

‘After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple amicably,’ the statement issued to The Australian’s Media Diary read.

‘With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.’

On Thursday evening, Michael was seen having drinks with friends at a bar in Bondi Beach after being dropped off by his female assistant.

He was accompanied by Sky Sports producer Ben Lloyd and footy coach Laurie Daley at Hotel Ravesis on Campbell Parade.

It was most likely a business meeting, as Laurie is set to be Michael’s co-host on the Big Sports Breakfast program on Sky Sports Radio.