Kyly Clarke’s WAG-formation revealed: How the former grid-girl transformed after marrying Michael 

Kyly Clarke (née Boldy) has come a long way since her days working as a Paramatta grid-girl.

Since marrying her now-estranged husband Michael Clarke in 2012, Kyly has slowly transformed herself into one of Australia’s most glamorous WAGs.

Perhaps the most obvious change over the years has been Kyly’s locks, which have become much shorter and darker over the years.

On her wedding day, the glamazon sported a head of brunette locks, but these days she dyes her mane a light chestnut hue. When she first came to prominence she was even blonde.

She has also traded her beloved hair extensions for a shorter, more sophisticated look over the years.

Kyly’s famous face also appears to have changed in the years since she tied the knot with Michael.

Fans have noticed the mother-of-one has developed a plumper-looking pout in recent times, while her complexion appears to have become more taut, subtle and line-free.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in January 2019, leading plastic surgeon Dr Hayworth claimed that Kyly appears to have invested in non-surgical lip fillers in recent years.

‘Certain photographs of Kyly suggest she may have had her lips plumped with a filler of sort, most likely a hyaluronic acid such as Juvéderm.’

In 2018, another cosmetic expert, Dr Meaghan Heckenberg, told Woman’s Day she ‘suspect[ed]Kyly had some jaw slimming with Botox’.

However, in 2016, Kyly claimed that her smooth complexion was all down to her Maltese background.

‘I am lucky with my skin. My mum is Maltese and she has really, really good skin,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I do get a few compliments on my skin, which is really lovely, but I have to give all of the credit to my mum because it’s the Maltese skin. We all have lines and wrinkles, but she looks 10 years younger!’

Kyly has also developed a more muscular physique over the years.

The fitness-loving socialite often takes to social media to document herself performing a variety of different high intensity workouts and weight-lifting routines.

‘Exploring all types of fitness means that you are giving your body the best chance of ‘bettering your best’ and finding the ‘best version of you’,’ she wrote on Instagram last April.

Kyly and and Australian cricketer Michael announced their split on Wednesday night last week, despite parting ways in September last year.

The Clarkes, who were high-school sweethearts, have said the ‘amicable’ decision to separate was ‘the best course’ for their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.