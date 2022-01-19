Kyrell Matthews: Mother accused of killing son ‘inadvertently recorded boyfriend beating him.’

Kyrell Matthews: Mother accused of murdering son ‘inadvertently recorded boyfriend beating him.’

On trial at the Old Bailey, Phylesia Shirley, 24, and her then-boyfriend Kemar Brown, 28, both deny killing the child, who suffered horrific injuries.

In “harrowing” audio clips played to Old Bailey jurors, a mother accused of killing her two-year-old son accidentally recorded her boyfriend allegedly hitting him.

Phylesia Shirley, 24, is accused of secretly recording her one-bedroom flat’s phone calls to see if her then-partner and co-defendant Kemar Brown, 28, was secretly contacting other women.

On October 20, 2019, Kyrell Matthews, two years old, was discovered in cardiac arrest at his mother’s flat in Thornton Heath, south-east London.

The recordings revealed disturbing evidence of Kyrell being repeatedly hit, with Brown heard telling the toddler to “shut up,” as he cried and screamed.

Kyrell died as a result of horrific internal injuries, which included 41 rib fractures and a 4cm-wide cut on his liver.

Both Brown and Shirley deny any involvement in the crime.

“It makes for harrowing listening,” prosecutor Edward Brown QC told the court, “because you will hear Kemar Brown hitting that child again and again on different days, and you will hear Kyrell crying and screaming as a result.”

According to the prosecution, Kyrell became increasingly distressed as Brown told him to “shut up” while making “slapping sounds” and “hitting noises.”

According to the court, Brown admits his voice is on the recordings.

Shirley is said to have asked, “What did he do?” to which Brown is said to have replied, “He got up,” according to the prosecution.

“Plainly, she [Shirley] has seen distress at the very least, expecting punishment of Kyrell having taken place by Kemar Brown,” Mr Brown told the court.

What you can hear is plain, according to the prosecution.”

Kyrell appeared “reluctant to go back into his mother’s flat” at least once in the days leading up to his death, according to jurors.

The toddler did not attend a nursery, according to the court, and was cared for full-time by his mother, who was 21 years old at the time.

Brown and Shirley both claimed to have left the flat briefly on the day the boy died, but only Shirley’s account could be verified by CCTV.

After she got home, Shirley said she called 111 and reported her son missing.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.