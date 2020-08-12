Kyrgyzstan adds 304 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Kyrgyzstan added 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 40,759.

Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health care department of the country’s Health Ministry, told reporters that 263 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past day, bringing total recoveries to 33,027.

The virus-related death tally climbed to 1,484, with six more recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Akmatova added that the total number of contracted medical workers was 2,981, with 14 new cases in the past day and 2,242 recoveries.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 73 medical workers have died in Kyrgyzstan since the virus began to spread in March.

During a visit to a park in Bishkek on Tuesday, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov suggested opening a park in memory of medical workers and volunteers who have made invaluable contributions to the fight against the pandemic. Enditem