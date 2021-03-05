Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of oil products

BISHKEK, March 3 (Xinhua) — A temporary ban has been introduced on the export of oil and oil products from Kyrgyzstan except within the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The country’s Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov signed off on the ban on Tuesday.

The decision aims to stabilize prices for oil and oil products in the country’s domestic market, the government’s press service reported.

The export ban applies to products shipped by road and rail, except fuel oil, until the domestic market is saturated or the economic union’s common oil and oil products markets are formed.

The ban does not apply to oil products taken from Kyrgyzstan by individuals for personal use, located in the fuel tank of a car, or in a separate container with a volume of no more than 20 liters. Enditem