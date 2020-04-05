Kyrgyzstan reports first death due to coronavirus

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan

First fatality due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has been reported in Kyrgyzstan, according to local authorities on Friday.

A 61-year-old man who came from abroad and tested positive for the COVID-19 test, died in a hospital where he was under treatment in the southwestern Nookat city of the Osh region, according to a statement by the country’s headquarters responsible from fighting the outbreak.

The patient had also suffered from other serious diseases, said the authorities.

The statement added that the number of virus cases climbed to 130, with 14 new patients in the country.

It was earlier announced that five patients recovered, and over 1,700 people were under medical surveillance in Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, another central Asian country neighboring Kyrgyzstan, donated 1,000 tons of flour, 7,000 protective outfits, 20,000 gloves and 500 protective glasses to the country.

The Chinese government also donated 21,000 COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests to Kyrgyzstan.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1 million, with more than 53,100 deaths. Over 212,000 people have recovered.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara.