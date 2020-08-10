Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases near 40,000

BISHKEK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Kyrgyzstan reported 332 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its national tally to 39,919, the country’s headquarters on COVID-19 said.

The headquarters also announced eight more deaths and 541 recoveries, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,468 and the total recoveries to 31,822.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in his regular interview to state radio that the country’s authorities are taking measures to prepare for a possible second wave of infections.

He said that the work is underway to provide regional hospitals with additional beds.

“The construction of infectious diseases hospitals has already started in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn,” he added. Enditem