LA Galaxy sign American teenage forward Dunbar

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Major League Soccer (MLS) team LA Galaxy announced on Thursday that the club have signed American teenage forward Cameron Dunbar.

Dunbar, 17, has featured for the Galaxy academy from the U-16 level and up.

“Cameron has shown his quality as he has developed in our Academy and we are excited that he has signed his first professional contract,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis Kloese. “We are excited to see him continue to grow on and off the field as a professional.”

Dunbar joins Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon and Ethan Zubak as forward on Galaxy’s roster.

The team will open their season against Houston Dynamo on February 29. Enditem