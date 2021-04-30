LA Galaxy sign French center back Coulibaly

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) — Major League Soccer (MLS) team LA Galaxy have acquired French center back Sega Coulibaly from French team AS Nancy, the club announced on Wednesday.

Coulibaly signed a two-year contract with a club option for a third year, the LA Galaxy added.

Coulibaly’s contract was set to expire this summer, but the Galaxy agreed to a transfer fee with Nancy so the defender could arrive immediately instead of waiting until the transfer window.

Coulibaly, 24, has spent the last three seasons with AS Nancy. He started 19 of the club’s first 30 games this season before joining the Galaxy. He is a former French youth international and can also play right back.

“Coulibaly is a talented, versatile defender with good experience and we believe he can continue to grow as a player with our club,” Galaxy general manager Dennis Kloese said in a club statement. “We are confident in his ability to contribute to our defense as we add another player who will compete along our backline. We look forward to him joining the club and to his contributions with the LA Galaxy.”

The Galaxy is the only team in the MLS to win both their games thus far in the 2021 season. Enditem