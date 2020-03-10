La Liga Results

Mar 6 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Friday (start times are CET) Deportivo Alavés (0) 1 Valencia (1) 1 Saturday, March 7 fixtures (CET/GMT) Eibar v Mallorca (1300/1200) Atlético Madrid v Sevilla (1600/1500) Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1830/1730) Getafe v Celta de Vigo (2100/2000) Sunday, March 8 fixtures (CET/GMT) Osasuna v Espanyol (1200/1100) Real Valladolid v Athletic Club (1400/1300) Levante v Granada (1600/1500) Villarreal v Leganés (1830/1730) Real Betis v Real Madrid (2100/2000) Tuesday, March 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Eibar v Real Sociedad (2000/1900)
La Liga Results0
