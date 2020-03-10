La Liga Standings

Mar 6 (OPTA) – Standings for the La Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 26 16 8 2 48 17 56 2 Barcelona 26 17 4 5 62 31 55 3 Sevilla 26 13 7 6 37 27 46 4 Getafe 26 13 6 7 37 25 45 ………………………………………. 5 Atlético 26 11 11 4 29 19 44 ………………………………………. 6 Real Sociedad 25 13 4 8 43 31 43 ………………………………………. 7 Valencia 27 11 9 7 38 39 42 ………………………………………. 8 Villarreal 26 11 5 10 43 36 38 9 Granada 26 11 4 11 32 31 37 10 Athletic Club 26 8 10 8 25 22 34 11 Alavés 27 8 8 11 29 37 32 12 Levante 26 10 2 14 31 39 32 13 Osasuna 26 7 10 9 33 38 31 14 Betis 26 7 9 10 36 42 30 15 Valladolid 26 6 11 9 22 29 29 16 Eibar 25 7 6 12 25 37 27 17 Celta Vigo 26 5 10 11 22 34 25 18 Mallorca 26 6 4 16 26 43 22 ………………………………………. 19 Leganés 26 4 8 14 19 38 20 20 Espanyol 26 4 8 14 23 45 20 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
La Liga Standings0
