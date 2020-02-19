Lab tests show none of Westerdam cruise ship passengers remaining in Cambodia carries COVID-19

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Cambodia’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that lab tests on the Westerdam cruise ship passengers remaining in the kingdom had ended, and the results showed that none of them was positive for the COVID-19.

“The samples of 781 Westerdam cruise ship passengers in Sihanoukville and in Phnom Penh had been tested and the results were negative for the COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The health of all passengers has no any remarkable issue and is normal, and no one has increasing body temperature,” the statement said.

It added that since the day the ship first departed China’s Hong Kong on Feb. 1, it is now 19 days.

The statement said the tests on those passengers had been done by the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia in close cooperation with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Based on the results, the Ministry of Health and the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Health Department have been cooperating with relevant national and international institutions to help all the remaining passengers to catch flights to their home countries,” it said.

Cambodia had provided thorough tests to the Westerdam passengers remaining in the country after a passenger who left Cambodia had been tested positive for COVID-19 while transiting in Malaysia.

Malaysian health authorities identified her as an 83-year-old American. She is currently in stable condition, and her husband tested negative for the virus.

Cambodia allowed the Westerdam, which had been denied entry to port by Thailand, Japan, China’s Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines due to fears over the COVID-19, to dock at its sea port of Sihanoukville on Feb. 13 and passengers had been allowed to disembark since Feb. 14 after 20 ill passengers had tested negative for the virus.

The ship carried a total of 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.