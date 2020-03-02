Labor demands answers on patrol reduction

Australian Border Force has blamed five-yearly fleet maintenance for a significant drop in the number of days patrol boats monitored Australian waters before last year’s federal election.

Australia’s borders had 473 fewer sea patrol days during 2018/19 than in the previous financial year.

While Labor demanded answers about the drop, ABF boss Michael Outram said there were several contributing factors.

“There have been no funding cuts to the ABF’s capability, but the increasing cost of fuel, wages and significant maintenance continue to place pressures,” he told a Senate estimates hearing on Monday.

He said the figure had risen from 2453 in 2014/15 to 2668 in 2017/18 before falling to 2195 in the most recent financial year.

Documents obtained under freedom of information laws show the number of Cape Class vessel patrol days plunged from more than 100 in February and March to just 14 days in April 2019.

The eight vessels patrolled Australian waters for 122 days in May 2019, the month the election was held.

Less than an hour after the figures were released, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton publicly revealed details of a people-smuggling vessel that had been intercepted by Australian authorities earlier this year.

Eight people on board were safely turned back to Indonesia.

“Illegal maritime travel to Australia is as pointless as it is dangerous. There is zero chance of illegal migration to Australia,” Mr Dutton said.

The vessel was intercepted in mid-January off the coast of Western Australia during an air surveillance operation.

It is understood to have been spotted near Cape Leveque, about 240 kilometres north of Broome.

Border security was a major issue during last year’s election campaign, with the coalition warning asylum-seeker boats would restart if Labor won the election.

Labor senator Kristina Keneally said people had a right to know if the government was being “loose with the truth” on border security.

Senator Keneally also clashed with officials during estimates after they said it had been five years since a successful asylum seeker boat arrival.

Senator Keneally pointed to a 2018 arrival of a boat in Queensland, but Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo said the people on board were returned, meaning it didn’t count as a successful arrival.