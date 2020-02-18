Labor MPs filmed at booze-fuelled party at Bali nightclub during bushfire crisis DEFEND holiday

Four Labor MPs who were filmed letting their hair down at a booze-fuelled party in a Bali nightclub have defended their late-night antics, saying they like ‘to get up and dance’.

Footage emerged on Tuesday of Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and backbench Labor MPs Nick Staikos, Steve Dimopolous and Jackson Taylor dancing at the Bali venue on December 28.

The video showed the group on the dance floor at the Motel Mexicola in Seminyak, with a bartender at one point pouring a shot directly into Mr Dimopolous’ mouth.

The day after the group’s boozy night out bushfires prompted an evacuation of the state’s East Gippsland region.

Mikakos herself was tweeting on December 29 about the emergency evacuations as the region was engulfed by flames.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the Health Minister should have been home after East Gippsland evacuations began.

‘We had massive pressure on our country hospitals, we had people being injured…the health minister should have been on deck,’ he said on Tuesday.

Ms Mikakos said she returned as soon as she could – having tried unsuccessfully to get an earlier flight from December 29 – not because she had to, but because she wanted to.

‘(With) people with names Dimopoulos, Mikakos and Staikos it would be no surprise to anybody that when Zorba is playing we like to get up and dance,’ she told the Herald Sun.

‘Effectively what the Liberal Party is saying today is that Scott Morrison should not have been in Hawaii and that ministers should never take leave.’

Premier Daniel Andrews said it was appropriate ministers took leave.

‘I’m happy to stand beside an outstanding health minister. This is not a story,’ he told reporters, standing alongside Ms Mikakos.

Fellow holiday-maker Mr Staikos also dismissed the significance of the story.

‘The biggest revelation is that I’m a bad dancer, and I’m just glad that they didn’t get footage of Footloose,’ he told reporters.

Mr Dimopolous said he had been behaving how he would around friends.

‘It was a personal holiday with friends, and I felt very comfortable and safe with friends.’

The three male MPs were Mr Dimopolous, Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasurer, Bentleigh MP Nick Staikos and Bayswater MP Jackson Taylor.

One witness said they behaved like there were on ‘a Year 12 Schoolies trip’.

The footage shows the group lifting each other up, linking arms and high-fiving other patrons.

The MPs returned from their privately-funded Bali holiday on January 2, ahead of Victoria declaring a state of disaster for much of the east of the state that evening.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced similar backlash for heading to Hawaii for a family holiday during Australia’s worst bushfire crisis on record.

He defended his choice to travel by saying volunteers knew he ‘would not stand there and hold a hose’.

‘I am not a trained firefighter nor am I an expert like those in the next room doing an amazing job,’ he said at the time.

He later apologised for disappointing the Australian public.

Mr Morrison admitted he had caused ‘great anxiety’ by leaving Australia, and said he would have done things differently if he had the benefit of hindsight.