Labor MPs from Victoria partied in Bali during December bushfire crisis

Having shots poured into their mouths on the dancefloor, belting out Taio Cruz hits and dancing the Macarena – four Labor MPs partied the night away on a recent holiday to Bali.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and three male colleagues were filmed letting their hair down at Seminyak’s Motel Mexicola in December.

The mobile phone video, obtained by the Herald Sun, showed the group singing and dancing in the packed bar popular with young tourists.

At one point in the video, a bartender poured a shot directly into one MP’s mouth.

The group were also seen huddling and jumping up and down to Taio Cruz hit Dynamite – while another MP showed off some very eccentric moves to Katy Perry song Firework.

The three male MPs were Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasurer Steve Dimopoulos, Bentleigh MP Nick Staikos and Bayswater MP Jackson Taylor.

One witness told the Herald Sun they behaved like there were on ‘a Year 12 Schoolies trip’.

The footage shows the group lifting each other up, linking arms and high-fiving other patrons.

The MPs returned from their privately-funded Bali holiday on January 2, ahead of Victoria declaring a state of disaster for much of the east of the state that evening.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the health minister should have been home after East Gippsland evacuations began.

‘We had massive pressure on our country hospitals, we had people being injured…The health minister should have been on deck,’ he told reporters on Tuesday.

Ms Mikakos says she returned as soon as she could – having tried unsuccessfully to get an earlier flight from December 29.

‘I am not going to be distracted by this,’ she told reporters in the wake of the video leak.

‘I have been busy visiting bushfire-affected communities, including health services that were on the front line during the fires.’

She stressed there is no issue with her having taken a holiday or enjoying a dance, with the video showing her and her colleagues doing the Greek Zorba dance.

‘It is important that ministers have the opportunity to take some leave and to refresh, so we can refresh for the year and the big job that we have, that we take very seriously,’ she said.

‘The fact that I do enjoy a Zorba would be no surprise to anybody,’ the Greek-Australian MP said.

A spokeswoman for the ­Andrews Government assured the public the MPs were on a personal trip and that no taxpayer dollars funded the night out.

‘This was a privately-funded trip by MPs,’ she said.

Premier Andrews said it was appropriate ministers have some leave.

‘I’m happy to stand beside an outstanding health minister. This is not a story,’ he told reporters, standing alongside Ms Mikakos.

Fellow holiday-maker Mr Staikos also dismissed the significance of the story.

‘The biggest revelation is that I’m a bad dancer, and I’m just glad that they didn’t get footage of Footloose,’ he told reporters.

Mr Dimopolous said he had been behaving how he would around friends. Video shows him having liquid from a bottle being poured into his open mouth.

‘It was a personal holiday with friends, and I felt very comfortable and safe with friends.’

The next day Ms Mikakos used Twitter to voice her concerns and discuss emergency evacuation orders in place for East Gippsland as entire towns were engulfed in flames.

Opposition spokesman David Davis said the Health Minister should not have left the country while the nation was burning.

‘The Health Minister had a specific role and should have been in the state, prepared to be on deck at short notice,’ he said.

‘Hospitals and health services play a critical role at times of disaster management and as events showed, our country hospitals were stretched.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced similar backlash for heading to Hawaii for a family holiday during Australia’s worst bushfire crisis on record.

He defended his choice to travel by saying volunteers knew he ‘would not stand there and hold a hose’.

‘I am not a trained firefighter nor am I an expert like those in the next room doing an amazing job,’ he said at the time.

He later apologised for disappointing the Australian public.

Mr Morrison admitted he had caused ‘great anxiety’ by leaving Australia, and said he would have done things differently if he had the benefit of hindsight.