A staff member works in a laboratory in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, Feb. 9, 2020. As a designated service provider of nucleic acid detection of the novel coronavirus, KingMed Diagnostics laboratory in Hefei has been conducting non-stop detection service since Feb. 2 and can detect over 3,000 samples from various cities in Anhui Province every day. (Photo by Liu Yucai/Xinhua)