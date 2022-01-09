Labour and the Lib Dems propose a windfall tax on oil and gas producers to address the energy price cap crisis.

In response to the energy price cap crisis, Labour and the Lib Dems have proposed a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

According to the opposition parties, a one-time tax on North Sea oil producers would ‘raise enough money to give over seven million households £300 off their heating bills this year.’

Both parties chastised the government for failing to act on rising energy costs and called for a one-time levy to protect low-income families.

Both parties chastised the government for failing to act on rising energy costs and called for a one-time levy to protect low-income families.

When the legal price ceiling rises in April, energy prices are expected to soar.

Wholesale gas prices have risen steadily throughout 2021, with the cap increase expected to pass some of the cost on to consumers, exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis.

According to estimates, bills for an average household could rise from £1,277 per year under the current price cap to £1,865 per year, a 50 percent increase.

With experts predicting that prices will continue to rise until at least 2023, the Prime Minister is under increasing pressure from his own backbenchers to provide support to consumers who will be harmed by the price cap increase.

A windfall tax on oil and gas producers who profited from price increases, according to the Liberal Democrats, would raise enough money to save over seven million households £300 on their heating bills this year, amounting to £5 billion to £7 billion in total.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said, “Cabinet ministers are turning a blind eye to families in their own backyard struggling with skyrocketing heating bills.”

“An immediate package of assistance is required to assist people in dealing with the current cost-of-living crisis.

This should include Liberal Democrat calls for a Robin Hood tax on oil and gas companies with record profits, which would raise enough money to save over seven million households £300 this year on their heating bills.”

Meanwhile, Labour outlined plans to save households around £200 or more through its windfall tax, calling for additional support – up to £600 off bills – for the squeezed middle, pensioners, and the lowest earners.

“There is a global gas price crisis,” Labour’s Rachel Reeves said. “However, 10 years of the Conservatives’ failed energy policy, dither and delay has created a price crisis that is being felt by everyone.”

