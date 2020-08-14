A LABOUR-backing law firm is blocking Channel migrants from being returned to France.

Duncan Lewis Solicitors boasted that their legal threats meant 19 were removed from a Home Office charter flight on Wednesday.

All 19 had previously been through other European countries and should have their asylum claims dealt with under the EU’s Dublin Convention.

That says those seeking refuge should apply in the first safe country they reach.

The firm describe themselves “as legal practitioners representing clients in matters close to Labour’s heart” and regularly attend party events.

Their lawyers have been at party fundraisers and even posed for snaps with MPs including Home Affairs Committee boss Yvette Cooper and held “exciting” meetings with Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott.

On Thursday night the firm said: “It’s hardly surprising that a law firm that challenges government policies would talk to the Opposition.”

But the Home Office insisted: “These flights are a key part of the UK’s strategy to stop the illegally facilitated crossings.”

More migrants in dinghies on Thursday arrived in Dover, for a record 10th day in a row.

More than 900 have arrived since Tuesday of last week.

