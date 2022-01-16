Labour claims that freezing the BBC licence fee is a ‘distraction’ tactic designed to draw attention away from the party’s crisis.

Labour claims that freezing the BBC licence fee is a ‘distraction’ strategy to draw attention away from the party’s crisis.

Plans to freeze the BBC licence fee in order to save money for subscribers have been dismissed as “distraction” tactics designed to divert attention away from a No10 in crisis.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed that the fee will remain at £159 for the next two years, saving subscribers just under £25 in the process, but hinted that it would be scrapped after that.

The announcement is said to be part of a strategy devised by Mr Johnson’s team to repair his image among backbenchers after a string of No10 party scandals.

However, Labour claimed it was a “dead cat” story designed to divert attention away from reports of multiple parties in power at Number 10 and gain support from hostile backbenchers.

“This is a clear case of Boris Johnson and his main cheerleader Nadine Dorries scrambling to deflect attention away from his lies and breaking of the law,” a party source said.

The BBC is being “thrown under the bus,” according to Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell, who claims the PM is attacking the broadcaster because of its coverage of the No10 parties.

“The Prime Minister believes that those who report on his rule-breaking should face consequences, while he gets away with it,” she said.

“We haven’t seen all of the details of the license fee deal because it was leaked to the press before Parliament.”

“While there is a cost-of-living crisis, the anticipated 5-year deal must be fair to license fee payers while also ensuring the BBC can continue to do what it does best: making great programmes, providing local news, educating our children, and underpinning our creative industries across the country.”

“The Prime Minister and Culture Secretary appear hell-bent on demonizing this great British institution because they despise its journalism,” she continued.

“British broadcasting and our creative industries are internationally renowned, and they should be at the heart of Global Britain.”