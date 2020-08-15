Labour councillor broke Leicester lockdown for family barbecue to celebrate Eid

A COUNCILLOR who broke lockdown rules for a family barbecue to celebrate Eid has apologised.
Ruma Ali claimed she did not understand rules announced by the Government three days before her get-together.
She said ten adults and a number of children were at the do in Leicester — where lockdown was extended after a spike in Covid infections.
Those in the area were told not to mix with other households.
The Labour councillor said: “I had a family BBQ in my large garden with my immediate family who all live within close proximity to me.
“I did not think I was breaking any lockdown rules, because I am a single parent and my family are my bubble.
“I thought we could meet at the park and open spaces (garden).
“This was a misunderstanding due to the lockdown rules continuously changing.
“It has been very complicated and confusing what you can and can’t do.
“I would like to offer my sincere apologies and I will be more careful in future.”
Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby is also facing calls to resign after breaking the city’s lockdown to visit his girlfriend.
The trips – which often saw him arrive in his blue Vauxhall saloon car with an overnight bag and clean shirt on a hanger – came at the same time as he was urging the public to respect the lockdown.
