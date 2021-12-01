Labour demands that the government introduce pre-departure testing for all UK visitors.

Labour demands that the government implement pre-departure testing for all UK visitors.

In order to combat the spread of the new Omicron variant, the opposition party is calling on the Prime Minister to tighten travel restrictions.

Currently, all UK arrivals are required to take a PCR test two days after their return and must self-isolate until their results are negative.

Unlike earlier this year, no testing is required prior to boarding a plane to the country.

As a result, two newly appointed top shadow cabinet ministers have called for Covid testing before entering the UK.

“Currently, it is possible for people to travel to the UK on crowded planes, stand in crowded departure halls, get on crowded tubes, buses, and trains home to rejoin family or housemates without taking a test at any point along the way – not even a lateral flow test at the airport before they get on a plane,” Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting wrote to their opposite ministers yesterday.

“Given that Omicron has now been found in 19 countries, this basic testing is a must.”

Mr Streeting reiterated his message this morning on BBC Breakfast, saying that asking travelers to take lateral flow tests is reasonable.

“It’s not unreasonable to expect people to take a test before flying to a busy airport, board a busy flight, arrive in busy arrivals halls at airports, and return home on busy public transportation,” he said.

“That would be the prudent course of action.”

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, and Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, have both advocated for stricter travel restrictions for people arriving in the UK.

On Tuesday, the two leaders sent a letter to Boris Johnson proposing that people self-isolate for eight days, with tests on day two and day eight.

The experts were also in favor of tightening travel restrictions, according to leaked minutes from a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Monday.

