The removal of Boris Johnson as leader may shorten Labour’s lead in the polls in the short term, but it is critical for the national interest, according to party officials.

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded that Prime Minister resign over the No10 parties.

However, some argue that his hesitation to bring a no-confidence motion against the government is tactical, as replacing Mr Johnson with a less toxic figure would slash Labour’s poll lead.

Mr Johnson has shattered public trust to the point where he no longer has the authority to lead the country through a public health crisis, according to Labour figures who support the PM’s removal.

One Labour backbencher told me, “It’s probably in Labour’s interest for him to stay as long as he’s about as popular as a fart in a lift.”

“However, it is in the best interests of the country for him to be replaced as soon as possible – it is difficult to imagine any of them doing a worse job.”

Another party source stated that they were not concerned that removing the PM too soon would harm Labour’s long-term prospects.

“Boris’ departure is in the best interests of the country.

They stated, “That comes first.”

“He’s broken his own rules and should be fired because he’s a completely untrustworthy public health message carrier,” says the author.

“The Conservatives are out of ideas and energy,” they added.

Operation Red Meat demonstrates that they’re pandering to their base and are unfit to lead the country in the face of the enormous challenges we face.”

“[Rishi] Sunak goes into hiding whenever there’s a tough call, and [Liz] Truss is as mad as a box of frogs,” they said, referring to Mr Johnson’s main leadership rivals.

As the Owen Paterson sleaze row dominated the Conservative party at the end of last year, Labour began to gain ground in the polls.

Following the latest details of Downing Street parties during lockdown, the gap widened significantly, indicating Labour’s largest lead in nearly ten years.

Mr Johnson’s net favorability rating fell ten points to minus 37, making him the least liked of the politicians polled.

Sir Keir, on the other hand.

