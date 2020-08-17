Labour FINALLY supports all kids going back to school in Setpember ‘no ifs, no buts’ in major U-turn

LABOUR has finally backed all kids going back to school in September “no ifs, no buts”.

Sir Keir Starmer pinned the blame for the schools chaos on Boris Johnson, and said he has a “moral duty” to get children in class.

The Labour boss finally broke with his union paymasters, who have spent months warning opposing reopening.

Sir Keir said: “I don’t just want all children back at school next month, I expect them back at school.

“No ifs, no buts, no equivocation. Let me be equally clear, it is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to guarantee children get the education they need and the benefit of being back with their teachers and classmates.

“The Government must learn from the mistakes over the past months and ensure that the next academic year is not disrupted to the detriment of children and families.”

The comments are a major about turn by the Labour leader, who spent months refusing to join the PM in backing schools reopening.

Boris had promised to get all primary school kids back to class by July.

But he was forced into a humiliating U-turn after massive opposition from firebrand unions.

Sir Keir seized on the A Levels marking fiasco to go after the Government’s track record on schools.

He told the Mail on Sunday the government has been “too slow to protect children’s education”.

He added: “Children, young people and families must be a national priority with the leadership to match.

“Every day children are missing out on their education is a tragedy.

“It has a devastating impact on their wellbeing and life chances, as well as putting a huge strain on families who are forced to juggle childcare and work commitments.”

