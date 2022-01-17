Labour leader Keir Starmer claims that a photo of him drinking beer did not violate Covid rules.

Did Labour leader Keir Starmer break the lockdown rules with his beer-drinking photo?

In April 2021, a photograph of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was taken through a window of a building.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, has denied breaking Covid rules by drinking a beer with staff in a constituency office last year.

The photo was taken through the window of a Durham building ahead of the Hartlepool by-election in May.

It was first published last spring, but it has resurfaced amid the Downing Street party squabble, over which Sir Keir has called for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Sir Keir has branded the government’s actions during lockdown as “dangerous” and “heartless.”

My friends filmed him at a house party in Durham (with Mary Foy MP) on April 30, 2021, when indoor gatherings were made illegal.

The Labour leader can be seen drinking a bottle of beer while standing alongside two others, with two more people in the background.

He claimed that the group was working hard to ensure that “no rules were broken,” and that there was “no comparison” to the multiple parties allegedly held at Downing Street during lockdowns.

Indoor mixing of people from different households, except for work, was prohibited at the time of the photograph.

It happened as the third national lockdown was being phased out.

Non-essential shops and services like hairdressers had recently reopened, and hospitality venues were only allowed to open outdoors.

Sir Keir has stated that he did not break any Covid rules in the photograph.

“I was in a constituency office just days before the election,” he said on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

We were extremely busy.

In the office, we were doing our jobs.

“We took a break for a bite to eat before continuing our work.”

No political party, no rule violation, and no comparison to the Prime Minister.”

“It was perfectly legal to meet for work, which is what we were doing,” he added.

“On Wednesday, the Prime Minister was invited to a party because an invitation was sent to 100 people saying, ‘Let’s have some socially distant drinks in the garden, and bring your own booze.’

“There’s no comparison.”

Sir Keir reiterated his call for Mr Johnson to resign, saying he has “lost all authority” after a member of his immediate family tested positive for Covid.

