Labour leader Keir Starmer was labeled a “hypocrite” after being photographed drinking beer during the lockdown.

SIR Keir Starmer has been branded a hypocrite after photos emerged of him drinking with colleagues while adhering to strict Covid guidelines.

Through the window of a building, the Labour leader could be seen standing near others with a beer in his hand.

Indoor mixing between households was prohibited except for work in Durham when the photo was taken in May.

“Sir Keir has spent the last two months criticising people for doing the exact same thing he’s been doing himself,” a Tory source said.

“He’s a blatant hypocrite.”

“He might explain why there are pictures of him quaffing beer — we have not heard him do so,” Boris Johnson said at PMQs last month during a row over party-gate allegations.

A Labour spokesman at the time claimed that no rules had been broken.

“Keir was at work, meeting a local MP in her constituency office and taking part in a Labour Party online event,” they said.

“Because the meeting was in the evening, they took a break for dinner.”