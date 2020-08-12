Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer must stop watching from the sidelines and help the Government get our kids back to school

LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer and his coterie feel most comfortable when sitting on the proverbial fence.

Just take their position on Brexit, which has always been as clear as mud.

In the coming days though, the electorate will finally get to see what they’re made of.

If they stick to Labour’s promise to get kids back in school, they’ll earn the respect of Brits everywhere.

If they stay silent while a Labour peer plots to conspire with teaching unions to deprive children of an education, they’ll be shown up as pathetic cowards.

Of course we want children and teachers to stay healthy.

But given the peak of infection was back in early spring, the robust safety measures schools have put in place for the autumn term look more than adequate to us.

Teachers have a moral and civil duty to educate our children, especially when the harm that the enforced absence is having on young minds is becoming painfully clear. And most are itching to get back to work.

Sir Keir must stop watching from the sidelines, be vocal, and help the Government get our kids back to school.

He can start by seeing off this shameless wrecking bid.

THE news that deaths are down on the five-year national average for the seventh week running is cause for real celebration.

But if we are to keep the good news coming, sick Brits MUST go out and use the NHS when they need it.

Alarming figures released last week showed that for every three people who died of coronavirus during lockdown, another two died because they wouldn’t or couldn’t access proper treatment for other ailments.

Unless Brits start dealing with their health concerns now, it’s possible that deaths caused by lockdown could end up eclipsing those caused by Covid-19.

The low fatality rate should also be a wake-up call for young and healthy employees still claiming that they don’t feel safe going back to work.

Covid is waning, but the unemployment epidemic is just beginning.

THE world is rightly raising a collective eyebrow at Vladimir Putin’s irresponsible claim that Russia has developed a working Covid vaccine.

Russia’s leader has a habit of being economical with the truth, and his scientists have worked suspiciously quickly.

The world is desperate for a jab to end the global misery, but Putin and his Kremlin cronies are stamping over all accepted scientific standards.

This macho power play is nothing short of reckless.

