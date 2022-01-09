Labour MP Jack Dromey has died at the age of 73.

Jack Dromey, a 73-year-old Labour MP in the United Kingdom, has died.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Labour Party have expressed their condolences.

LONDON, U.K.

According to his family, British politician Jack Dromey died “suddenly” on Friday.

He was 73 years old at the time.

Dromey was the shadow minister for immigration and the Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington.

The family statement read, “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.”

“Since 2010, he had served as a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington.”

“He was a much loved husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed,” the statement continued.

Dromey was married to Harriet Harman, a Labour MP, and the couple had three children together.

Dromey’s death has left British Prime Minister David Cameron “deeply saddened.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Harriet and her family, as well as everyone who knew him as a friend.”

“May he rest in peace,” tweeted Boris Johnson.

“My thoughts and those of the entire Labour movement are with Harriet, their children, and all those who knew and loved Jack,” said Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in a statement.