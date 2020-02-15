Labour MP Tracy Brabin auctioning controversial off-the-shoulder dress on eBay

The Labour MP at the centre of the Commons ‘shouldergate’ furore is auctioning off the controversial dress.

Tracy Brabin, 58, sparked outrage this week after her black off-the-shoulder dress slipped down her arm at the despatch box.

The shadow culture secretary was slammed for the ‘inappropriate’ Westminster attire and branded a ‘hungover tart’ by trolls on social media.

But amid the uproar, the Batley and Spen MP has now decided to put the £35 ASOS dress on eBay to raise money for charity.

The listing posted by Ms Brabin, who used to be an actress on Coronation Street, reads: ‘Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in ‘shouldergate’ as widely covered across the media.

‘This is an ASOS dress which has been flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage – and is now sold out!

‘All money raised will go to Girlguiding UK to support their work helping girls build confidence and self-esteem, in the hope that they grow up to be leaders.’

The dress has received 60 bids so far, with the highest currently at £210.

Ms Brabin, who won her seat in the by-election triggered by the death of murdered MP Jo Cox, admitted the dress was off-the-shoulder, but had slipped down further when she leaned across the despatch box to speak.

She claims her broken ankle meant she had to stoop further while asking a question about the ongoing row on journalists in Downing Street, leaving her arm exposed.

One Twitter user shared a photograph of her wearing the dress and asked: ‘Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?’

Critics including Piers Morgan called the outfit ‘inappropriate for the Commons’.

TV commentator Carole Malone added: ‘It wasn’t just off the shoulder it was completely off the shoulder.

‘There is a dress code in Parliament. If a male MP turned up in joggers and track suit he would be criticised and rightly so. When you wear something like that it detracts form what you’re saying.’

In a sharply worded response, Ms Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on Corrie between 1994 and 1997, replied: ‘Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not….

‘A slag, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A slapper, Drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin. Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder.’ #

She later told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show: ‘I had been at an event with UK Music and the thing about the points of order, they come at you as a surprise, so you’re not always camera ready when you are in politics.

‘It did slip slightly, because I have a broken ankle and I had to lean a little bit on the dispatch box.’