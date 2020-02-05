Labour MP Tracy Brabin defends wearing off-the-shoulder top

Labour MP Tracy Brabin today said her controversial off-the-shoulder dress slipped down further because she was suffering from a ‘broken ankle’ and had to lean on the despatch box after racing to the Commons from a meeting with music executives.

Despite her explanation, the shadow Culture Secretary was photographed hours earlier wearing the same shoulder-baring dress as she spoke with UK music industry leaders in central London.

Critics including Piers Morgan have called the outfit ‘inappropriate for the Commons’ while hitting out at the vile abuse directed towards Brabin.

TV commentator Carole Malone added: ‘It wasn’t just off the shoulder it was completely off the shoulder. There is a dress code in Parliament. If a male MP turned up in joggers and track suit he would be criticised and rightly so. When you wear something like that it detracts form what you’re saying.’

But the shadow minister today accused her detractors of ‘everyday sexism’ after she received a barrage of abuse for her revealing outfit from trolls who said she looked like a ‘slapper’ who had ‘just been banged over a wheelie bin.’

The MP also said that she would not change the way she dresses while claiming that she had not expected to be in the Commons on Monday and had rushed there at 5.57pm from a meeting with music executives in London.

A picture shows Brabin at the meeting with record company bosses at lobbying group UK Music, which describes itself as an ‘industry-funded body to represent the collective interests of the recorded, published and live arms of the British music industry’.

Speaking on Lorraine on ITV this morning, she blasted the furore and said she felt she should respond to the abuse because women ‘around the world don’t have that opportunity to push back against those people that patronise them.’

Earlier she appeared on BBC Breakfast wearing a necklace bearing the Suffragette slogan Courage Calls to Courage Everywhere’.

But her comments were blasted by Morgan on Good Morning Britain, who said it was ‘not sexist to think this outfit was a tad inappropriate for Parliament.’

Brabin told Lorraine Kelly: ‘I had been at an event with UK Music and the thing about the points of order, they come at you as a surprise, so you’re not always camera ready when you are in politics.

‘It did slip slightly, because I have a broken ankle and I had to lean a little bit on the dispatch box.’

Footage from the Commons on Monday shows the shadow Culture Secretary hopping to the despatch box just moments before she prepared to deliver her address on Monday evening.

She is using crutches after breaking her ankle falling down the steps of a bus last month.

Ms Brabin was pictured in the dress at a meeting with leaders from the music industry at the offices of UK Music’s offices in central London.

She then travelled from there to the House of Commons for the point of order at 6pm.

She told Lorraine that the controversy surrounding her dress would not make her ‘think twice’ about what she wears, adding: ‘Every day you go to work there are cameras in the chamber 24/7.

‘I always show the House respect, if there was a problem I’m sure Mr Speaker would tell me.

‘I absolutely don’t know quite where it came from and I do think it’s slightly absurd. You know, we are talking about shoulders, in the scheme of things, when there’s so much to discuss it does feel a little silly.’

Ms Brabin, who had been raising a point of order about journalists being asked to leave a Downing Street press briefing on the next stage of Brexit talks, added: ‘It is quite extraordinary there is a really important question to the Government about transparency and civil servants potentially breaking their code of integrity, and all people are talking about is the shoulder.

‘It’s a privilege I have that I have the confidence to brush it off, given my role, and I thought it was really important I replied because lots of women around the country, around the world don’t have that opportunity to push back against those people that patronise them.

‘Basically, it’s everyday sexism. I’ve been trying to call it out, that there’s more going on in Parliament than my shoulder.

She went on: ‘It does feel it’s always a good way to demean women who are in positions of power just talk about what they are wearing and how they look… There’s loads to discuss and I know if it was my predecessor, Tom Watson, nobody would be talking about the colour of his tie.’

But Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan hit back at her sexism claims on Twitter.

He said today: ‘Trolls that abused Ms Brabin are disgusting, but it’s not ‘sexist’ to think this outfit was a tad inappropriate for Parliament.’

‘If a bloke did anything similar and showed that amount of flesh – they all wear suits – I think the man would get the same amount of attention and some criticism and some praise. I just thought it was a little inappropriate.’

Holly Willoughby took an opposing stance when she engaged in a heated debate with Nick Ferrari later on This Morning, as she spoke out in defence of Brabin.

She said: ‘Am I the only one who doesn’t find that inappropriate? I could sit there in front of anyone – even a consultant. It’s not making me think it’s adversely sexual. That’s a smart dress!’

Earlier Morgan ripped off his tie in protest, and said about Ms Brabin’s outfit: ‘I do think it was inappropriate. If it was a bloke wearing shorts we’d all go ‘nooo’.

‘Come on, wear something that isn’t falling off your body.’

She said: ‘I was startled by the vitriolic nature of (the messages) but it’s part of the territory as a politician.

‘I am in a privileged position that I can brush this off but I feel it’s my responsibility to call it out for those women that don’t have that amplification.

‘Because there are women around the world putting up with this day in day out.’

‘I try not to take it too seriously and it seemed to hit a nerve. The amount of supportive comments I’ve had absolutely overwhelm the comments about my judgement and what I am wearing.’

In a withering assessment of those taking her to task over her clothing, she said: ‘They are anonymous people often, keyboard warriors sat in their mum’s back bedroom eating Pot Noodles and having a pop at people they don’t know anything about.’

The rebuke came after Ms Brabin delivered a stinging riposte on Twitter last night, saying: ‘Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not….

‘A slag, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A slapper, Drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin. Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…’

Ms Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong in the ITV programme between 1994 and 1997, replaced Jo Cox as Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, after she was murdered by far-right extremist Thomas Mair in 2016.

Dozens slated the former actress for having her shoulder exposed while she spoke a the dispatch box.

One person asked: ‘Has she just fallen out of the pub?’, while somebody else commented: ‘She should be asked to leave’.

One woman wrote: ‘It was inappropriate dress for HofC or any workplace other than a nightclub. You looked silly.’

But others leapt to her defence, with one supporter claiming she could ‘wear a bikini’ as long as he continues to fight for social causes.

Another posted in support of her: ‘Are people forgetting how Boris Johnson rocks up every day? Permanently scruffy, but I guess that’s ok…’

The 58-year-old received 17,506 votes in October 2016, despite turnout in her Yorkshire constituency being just 26 per cent – one of the lowest by-election turnouts since the Second World War.

Ms Brabin was named Ms Cox’s successor after all other main parties decided not to run against the Labour candidate as a mark of respect.

Baring one’s shoulders in the name of fashion might have long been commonplace on the red carpet and the catwalk…but it’s not a look that’s ever been seen in the actual Commons.

The sartorial brouhaha that has erupted since Labour MP Tracy Brabin wore a £35 shoulder-baring black Bodycon frock to address fellow politicians in Westminster yesterday has sparked feverish debate – and strongly divided opinion.

After some suggested the dress wasn’t ‘appropriate’ attire, Brabin has quickly fired back, accusing her critics of ‘everyday sexism’.

What’s clear is that the Labour MPs Commons predecessors, of differing political persuasions, have never been quite as daring when it comes to the Westminster wardrobe.

It’s hard to imagine the Iron Lady, for example, or erstwhile Speaker Betty Boothroyd, arriving in the hallowed halls of Parliament with a shoulder exposed.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has always been partial to a sleeveless evening gown but those more glamorous garments have never made it inside Parliament’s walls.

The Westminster dress code currently dictates that female MPs wear attire that ‘might ordinarily be worn for a fairly formal business transaction’ in the House of Commons. Male MPs are asked to wear a jacket.

While Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan blasted Brabin’s close-fitting off-the-shoulder number as ‘inappropriate’, his ITV colleague Holly Willloughby admitted that she was ‘fascinated’ as to why a little flesh on display in Westminster might cause such a fuss.

Social media has had a field day too, with memes galore erupting on Twitter.

Many posted photos of Brazilian MP Ana Paula da Silva who, in February 2019, wore a revealing two-piece red trouser suit with a plunging neckline in the South American country’s parliament, sending shockwaves through the country’s political system.

Elsewhere, there were memes showing a mere glimpse of an ankle, a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that a Victorian dress code should be rolled out in Westminster.

Others suggested that Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s lounging in the Commons was far more inappropriate than Brabin’s dress.

The Shadow Culture Secretary, 58, has hit back strongly at the criticism, firing off a withering riposte on Twitter yesterday evening that said: ‘Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not…a slag, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A slapper, Drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin. Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…’

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Ms Brabin, who used to be an actress on the ITV soap Coronation Street, said she could shrug off the criticism but felt a responsibility to ‘push back’.

‘It is another case of everyday sexism,’ she said. ‘We are raising our daughters to be looking inwards rather than outwards…

‘I would suggest this is part of the pushback for that… listen to what we say, not what we wear.’

There is no official dress code for MPs in the House of Commons although politicians are advised to wear attire that ‘might ordinarily be worn for a fairly formal business transaction’.

A note on Parliament’s official website says the Speaker may take exception to ‘informal clothing’.

Ms Brabin admitted the £35 dress was off-the-shoulder but it slipped slightly further as she stood up to speak.

She wore the dress yesterday while raising a point of order on Downing Street’s decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK’s major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans.

Tracy Brabin was born in Batley, half of the West Yorkshire constituency she now represents in Westminster, in May 1961.

She went to grammar school before studying drama at Loughborough University.

Brabin became known for her role as a clumsy waitress called Sandra opposite Only Fools and Horses star David Jason in the ITV sitcom A Bit of A Do in 1989.

She later bagged the role of Tricia Armstrong in Coronation Street in 1994 where she stayed until 1997.

The now-58-year-old also starred in EastEnders as Roxy Drake in the early 2000s.

Her political interest was first made clear in 1997 when she wrote a newspaper article endorsing the Labour Party, telling of how her father-in-law died on a hospital trolley while waiting to see a doctor.

In 1998 she appeared in a Labour Party political broadcast urging people to join.

She was the lead member of a group of nine actors who wrote an open letter in The Observer newspaper claiming that while they opposed Britain’s intervention in the Iraq War, they still supported the re-election of a Tony Blair Labour Government in 2001.

The former actress, who also appeared in Emmerdale, expressed her interest in running for office after the death of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in June 2016.

She was one of two women who threw their hat in the ring to replace Mrs Cox after she was shot and stabbed on the way to a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on June 16 that year.

Brabin had canvassed for Labour in the Kirklees Council election of 2012 and had worked with Mrs Cox on her campaign against local library closures in the area.

Brabin was voted in as Batley and Spen MP in October after all the other major parties promised they wouldn’t contest Labour’s seat as a mark of respect for the late Mrs Cox.

A source told The Sun during the by-election campaign: ‘Tracy worked very closely with Jo on a number of local issues and is keen to carry on her work.