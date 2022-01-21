Labour rejects claims that Christian Wakeford’s voting record will harm the party’s image.

Labour rejects claims that Christian Wakeford’s voting record could harm the party’s image.

After left-wing groups questioned Sir Keir Starmer’s defection, a source close to him says: ‘His voting record reflects his then party, no surprises there.’

Labour officials have denied that welcoming ex-Tory Christian Wakeford into the party will harm the party’s image with voters, insisting that he will “follow the whip.”

On Wednesday, the Bury South MP abruptly left the Conservative Party, and was greeted by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as he crossed the floor during PMQs.

Left-wing activists seized on Sir Keir’s decision to accept the MP as proof that the party’s values had been betrayed.

They criticized Mr Wakeford’s support for the Conservative Government’s policing and immigration policies, citing his decision not to support keeping the £20 Universal Credit uplift and free school meals.

Mr Wakeford’s voting record, however, did not surprise the Labour leadership, according to Labour sources, who insisted that due diligence had been done.

“No surprises there,” a source close to Sir Keir said, “his voting record reflects his then party.”

“The Labour Party has changed, the Conservative Party has changed, and as Christian stated in his letter yesterday, he believes Labour and Keir’s leadership offer the best direction and opportunity for the people of Bury South.”

Mr Wakeford was “now a Labour MP and will be following the Labour whip,” according to a shadow Cabinet minister.

Mr Wakeford should not be admitted to the party, according to Young Labour, which tweeted that “he has consistently voted against the interests of working-class people.”

“Young Labour will not welcome him,” they said, adding that a by-election in Bury South should be held.

This, according to another senior Labour figure, is not a sentiment shared by the entire party.

“Ninety-nine percent of the noise comes from people who have never been members or who have left,” they said.

“There’s jubilation in my local party, and they’ve asked me to send him my best wishes.”

We want to attract votes from people who voted Tory last time, so it’s not surprising that we’d welcome a former Tory MP, as Keir has stated.

“What matters is his voting record in the future, just as it is voters’ voting intentions in the future.”

