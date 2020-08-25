Labour unveils ‘Built in Britain’ test for defence projects amid Navy ships’ row

Labour tonight sets a “Built in Britain” test for UK military hardware as it steps up its fight for a bumper defence deal to stay on these shores.

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey called on ministers to finally award the £1.5billion contract for three Fleet Solid Support vessels to a British consortium.

A Spanish-led team is bidding for the work to build the Royal Navy supply ships, which campaigners say will support 2,500 jobs.

The battle comes as a major Whitehall defence and security review is underway.

Mr Healey said: “For five years, defence ministers have dithered over this decision when it’s a no-brainer to build these vital new ships in Britain.

“They are selling Britain short by not putting the work into UK shipyards.

“No other major military nation has ordered naval support ships from foreign yards.

“What can be built in Britain now, must be built in Britain – and long-term defence and security procurement must also involve plans to develop the UK’s future capacity to build in Britain.

“This is one test by which we will judge the Government’s new integrated review of defence and security.”

The 40,000-tonne vessels will resupply Royal Navy aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates with food, ammunition and explosives.

For national security reasons, Royal Navy warships can only be built in the UK.

But because the supply ships will be part of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, they are not classed as warships – meaning they can be built abroad.

Confederation of Shipbuilding and Engineering Unions general secretary Ian Waddell said: “We very much welcome the ‘Built in Britain’ test and believe it should be applied to every major industry project that is funded by the taxpayer in order to preserve our skills base and ability to design, build and maintain complex projects.

“These ships are the cornerstone for the future of the British shipbuilding industry.

“Placing the order in the UK will bridge the gap between the end of the aircraft carrier programme and the next tranche of ships on order which will provide highly-skilled employment for a generation in areas that need it most.

“If the Prime Minister is serious about levelling up in the regions he will jump at the chance of building these ships in Britain as a straightforward means to pump investment into our regions and get the economy up and running again after the coronavirus lockdown.

“Working people in our shipbuilding communities simply don’t understand why ministers are insisting on inviting foreign shipyards to tender.”

Community steelworkers’ union general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: “We know that steelworks in the UK have the capacity to produce the bulk of the materials needed for the proposed Fleet Solid Support ships.

“The Prime Minister promised that steel produced in the UK would be first in line in the planned ‘infrastructure revolution’.

“Building these ships in Britain, and building them using Britain’s steel, is this Government’s opportunity to stand by their word and stand by our industry.”

The competition for the contract was initially offered worldwide, with companies from Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea shortlisted, along with a UK consortium.

The British team, backed by the Keep Britain Afloat campaign, includes Babcock, BAE Systems, Cammell Laird and Rolls-Royce.

The tendering process was halted suddenly in November – raising hopes the terms could be reset to boost British firms’ chances of winning the deal.

But earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence triggered fresh dismay when foreign firms were invited to take part in early plans to build them.

The “prior information notice” says the deal is open to “UK and international suppliers or consortiums offering a UK or international ship design, who are capable of either priming, providing a design and/or integrating or building FSS ships”.

Four weeks previously, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace fuelled hopes the deal would go to a UK yard.

He told the Commons: “British shipbuilding, British yards produce some of the best ships in the world and we should support them as best we can and make sure our Navy get some great British-made kit.”

In June, a Whitehall spending watchdog said a lack of Navy support vessels will hamper Britain’s two new £6.2billion aircraft carriers.

An MoD spokeswoman said: “Defence is incredibly well placed to support the Government’s building agenda, with our investment providing not only first-class equipment, but securing homegrown skills, opportunities and more than 300,000 jobs directly and indirectly right across the UK.

“We continue work on the procurement strategy for the Fleet Solid Support ships and will provide further details when the current stage is completed.”